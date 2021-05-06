Actor Sriprada Passes Away Of COVID-19; Celebs Pay Tributes On Social Media

The current COVID-19 wave has taken away many celebrities of the film industry or their near and dear ones as it wreaked havoc across the nation. Another name to join this list is actress Sripada. The actor had worked in Hindi, South as well as Bhojpuri films, across her career.

Actor Sripada passes away

The news was announced by the film and TV artists' body CINTAA, that paid a tribute to their member since March 1989. The association extended their 'deepest condolences', along with a photo from one of her earlier films.

Sripada had worked with Dharmendra and late Vinod Khanna in 1989 movie Batwara. Bewafa Sama, Khooni Murda, UIlaka, Aag Ke Sholay, Dharam Sankat, Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka, Reshma and A Nightmare on Elm Street were some of the other films she starred. Her co-star from the 2015 Bhojpuri film Hum Toh Ho Gayi Ni Tohar , Ravi Kishan paid a tribute on Twitter

Among the others to express grief over the demise was actor-dancer Sudha Chandran. She termed her as a ‘great human’, ‘good actress’ and ‘noble soul.’’

Sripada had also acted in TV shows as well like the TV series Zee Horror Show.

Actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, and Abhilasha Patil also succiummbed to COVID-19 in the last few days.

Meanwhile, India recorded the highest-ever daily rise in COVID-19 cases with 4.12 lakh cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths in the span of 24 hours.too established a record with 3980 fatalities

