Sunny Leone Shares Her Take On The #MeToo Movement In Bollywood

Actor Sunny Leone feels she lives in a bubble and also says that she would also like to believe that the whole dialogue around women empowerment and the #Metoo movement has changed people’s mind set. After making quite an impact in the West, the #MeToo wave infulenced a lot of Bollywood actors too. It was triggered when actor Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2008, on the sets of the film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. Gradually, many more similar allegations emerged in the world of Bollywood, with women naming and shaming alleged predators.

During an interview, when Sunny Leone was asked to comment on the change that has come with the #MeToo movement, she said that she does not want to work in an office. She lives in a bubble, but she does think and believes that the more women talk about these issues of sexual harassment or instances of people making them feel uncomfortable at work, whether it is women or men. She also said that this does happen to men as well. It is just not recognised because “he is guy what is the big deal.”

Sunny Leone further said that if someone is bothering them at the work space or some other place, the more that they speak up, the more they make it aware that no it is not okay to be treated like that. She also thinks that things will change. Especially when so many things have come out through social media, media outlets that she assumes that people are thinking twice that ‘Ohh am I being videotaped, recorded or will she have a moment in the future'. Sunny Leone is sure that it makes such people uncomfortable.

