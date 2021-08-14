Actor Vidyut Jammwal Celebrates One Year Of ‘Khuda Haafiz’, Thanks Fans

As Khuda Haafiz clocked one year on Saturday, Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram account to thank his fans. He addressed all his well-wishers in the caption of his post and uploaded a video of himself on the sets of his upcoming film. The actor is currently shooting the second part of Khuda Haafiz, titled, Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha.

In the video the actor uploaded, he mentions that he feels blessed to be on the sets of the film again. The video also features the director of the film, Faruk Kabir. Jammwal wrote in the caption of his post, ‘To all my well-wishers, on the first anniversary of #KhudaHaafiz, I want to take a moment to thank all those who have been on this exciting journey with me. It feels great to be celebrating one year of Khuda Haafiz during the shoot of Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha.’ Speaking further about the second installment of the film, he said, ‘The team of the upcoming film is deriving energy from the love received from you all. See you at the movies soon.’

According to reports by ANI, the Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha team is currently shooting for the film in Uttar Pradesh. ANI also reported that Jammwal feels blessed to be working on the second part of the film even before the fist part turned one. He said, “We had a great time working on Khuda Haafiz and the fact that the audience applauded our effort was humbling. God is so kind to have empowered me and the entire team of Khuda Haafiz to start the second part of the film even before the first part turned one.” He later went on to say that he hopes to receive the same love and support for the second installment of Khuda Haafiz, as he did for the first. He continued, “Shooting for Khuda Haafiz was a great experience for us and I’m so excited about experiencing a renewed energy. I hope the audience will give us love for the Khuda Haafiz Chapter II that they gave to our first part.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Image Credits: Vidyut Jammwal-Instagram



