Actor Vijay Varma Shares 'ghar Wapsi' Post On Instagram, Says He's No More 'aatm-nirbhar'

Ever since lockdown restrictions have been eased, several Bollywood actors have flown to their hometowns to be with their loved ones. As of late, the De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh and Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan have shared pictures of their airport looks. In a recent Instagram post, the Gully boy actor Vijay Varma also shared a picture of his airport look.

The post features Varma wearing a face mask and face shield. As per reports, the actor has flown to his hometown Hyderabad. Varma captioned the post as “Ghar wapsi. No more aatm-nirbhar”. The actor seems to be referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, wherein the PM urged all Indians to be economically self-sufficient. Further, Varma added a monkey emoji at the end of the caption. Several fans have expressed their love towards Vijay Varma’s 'ghar wapsi' post. Varma has received several likes and comments from fans, who told him to have a “Safe Journey” back home.

Vijay Varma's Instagram handle:

Vijay Varma’s photos are greatly trending on Instagram. The actor has shared quite a few photos amidst the COVID-19 lockdown as well. Varma has over 227k followers on Instagram. He recently shared a picture of his father on the occasion of Father’s Day. In the caption, Varma mentioned that his father was a huge Bruce Lee fan.

Varma often shares memes on Instagram. The memes shared by the actor reveal that he has a great sense of humour. As of late, it appears that the actor is greatly missing his shoots for he often shares throwback pictures.

Vijay Varma's movies:

Vijay Varma made his debut in Bollywood with the 2012 historical war drama Chittagong. The film starred actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. Varma’s most critically acclaimed film was the 2019 musical drama Gully Boy. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar and starred celebrated actors like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Varma has also made an appearance in Bollywood films like Pink, Super 30, and Baaghi 3. Further, the actor was recently a part of the Netflix crime drama She.

