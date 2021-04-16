Actor Vivekh Hospitalised To Shankar's Response To Anniyan Hindi Remake: Read Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From the admitting of Tamil actor Vivekh to the hospital to director Shankar responding to Aascar Ravichandran’s claim about Anniyan remake, many events made headlines on April 16, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Actor Vivekh hospitalised

Vivekh has been hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack. He is admitted to a private hospital in Chennai and is in the ICU. His spokesperson addressed the media and said that the actor had fainted when he was speaking to his family earlier in the morning.

Shankar responds to Aascar Ravichandran’s claim about Anniyan remake

Shankar has penned a letter to respond to producer Aascar Ravichandran's claim about owning the rights to the 2005 movie Anniyan. In the letter, Shanker wrote that the script and storyline of Anniyan belong exclusively to him. He also wrote that he will continue to exploit the story as he deems fit. He further wrote that as a producer Aascar is 'unjustly trying to enrich' himself from projects that have no relation to him.

Nomadland controversy

Nomadland has landed in controversy recently. One of the characters in the film lands a job at Amazon and is making a good living there. But several Amazon employees have described the workplace environment to be in stark contrast to what is shown in the film. The movie is also being claimed to whitewash Amazon's image and downplay the damage the corporation has done to its employees.

Armaan Malik asks to turn large venues into makeshift hospitals for COVID

Armaan Malik took to his Twitter to ask the governing authorities if large venues like Andheri Sports Complex and NSCI Dome can be converted into makeshift hospitals to treat COVID-19. He said that this will ease the pressure on the hospitals. He also wrote that thousands of people are not getting beds in the city due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Thousands of people in Mumbai aren’t getting beds and the medical attention they urgently require. Can we not convert large venues like Andheri Sports Complex & NSCI Dome etc into makeshift #COVID hospitals/medical areas? This will ease the pressure on our hospitals too! @MyBMC — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 15, 2021

Predator screenwriters file a lawsuit

Jim and John Thomas, the screenwriters of Predator have filed a lawsuit against Disney. They intend to recapture the rights of this extra-terrestrial action film. They are also seeking to exploit the copyright laws pertaining to the film.

Image courtesy- @vivekh_actor and @shanmughamshankar Instagram