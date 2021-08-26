Actor Zareen Khan Vacations In Goa With Beau Shivashish Mishra To Celebrate His Birthday

Hate Story 3 actor Zareen Khan is currently vacationing with her beau Shivashish Mishra in Goa. Mishra rose to fame after he participated in leading Indian reality shows. The duo is enjoying their getaway, which was a birthday gift from Zareen Khan to her boyfriend.

Zareen Khan and Shivashish Mishra in Goa

The couple has been posting pictures and videos quite often on their social media accounts and giving their fans and followers a glimpse into Shivashish Mishra’s birthday bash. Mishra posted a story on Instagram showing fans the effort Zareen Khan put into decorating the room for him. Blue and white balloons can be seen in the picture, along with a silver ‘Happy Birthday’ banner. The bed was also decorated with flowers and Mishra thanked Khan in his story by writing, ‘The post birthday is still on thanks love.’ He also posted a selfie of himself with Zareen Khan.

Zareen Khan also shared a glimpse of the duo’s getaway in Goa. She posted a video of the scenic view from the hotel and coupled it with a heart emoticon. She also re-posted her beau’s story, in which she is wearing a colourful tie-dye outfit.

The actor also posted a birthday wish for Mishra with a collection of two pictures and a video. The first picture features the couple in traditional attire. The video Khan posted sees the two sharing a special yet hilarious moment together. She extended her wishes to Mishra and wrote in her caption, ‘Teda hai par Mera hai 😘 Happiest Birthday my Shiv ❤️ May God bless you always with all that you wish for ✨’

See Zareen Khan’s birthday wish for Shivashish Mishra here:

More about Zareen Khan

The actor was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele earlier this year. The film was directed by Harish Vyas and released on Disney+ Hotstar. It also starred Anshuman Jha, Ravi Khanvilkar, Gurfateh Pirzada and Nitin Sharma alongside Khan. Apart from taking on roles in Hindi films, the actor has also featured in Punjabi, Telugu and Tamil films in the past.

Picture Credits: Shivashish Mishra - Instagram