'Actors Found It Insulting': Ranu Mondal Biopic Director On Casting The Film's Lead

Ranu Mondal was discovered through the power of the internet. From struggling to make ends meet while living on the streets of West Bengal’s Ranaghat to becoming an overnight internet sensation, Mondal is now gearing up to tell her story on the silver screen. Composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya, who gave her an opportunity to sing a mainstream Bollywood film song, is also set to work in the project.

Actor Eshika Dey is roped to play the lead role in the Ranu Mondal biopic, but the makers encountered several setbacks during the casting as the director Hrishikesh Mondal recently revealed that actors were refusing to play the titular as they found it 'insulting'. Read on to know more about the forthcoming biopic on the internet star.

Hrishikesh Mondal on Ranu Mondal's biopic

In an interview with The Indian Express, director of the upcoming Ranu Mondal biopic Hrishikesh Mondal revealed multiple roadblocks while casting for an actor to play the role of Ranu Mondal on screen. He said that the makers approached Sudiptaa Chakraborty, who had won the Best Supporting Actress for the film Bariwali, to play the lead role. Even though the actor was eager to be on board, the offer was turned down due to prior commitments.

Without disclosing names, Mondal recalled approaching numerous actors for the role who found it 'insulting' to essay the role of Ranu Mondal. It was later announced that Purba Paschim Dakshin fame Eshika Dey is roped in to play the lead role in the film. As per Tribune India, the biopic is titled Miss Ranu Maria. Additionally, the movie was set to be made in the Bengali language, however, the makers have now decided to shoot the movie in Hindi.

More on Ranu Mondal's biopic

While several details of the upcoming biopic are kept under wraps, Eshika Dey, known for her roles in series and films like Sacred Games, Golper Mayajal, and Laal Kaptaan, dished on her preparation of playing the lead role in the movie with Cinestaan. The actor stated that the movie will depict her life journey and her struggles of living on the streets for over a decade. The movie will also cover Mondal's problems after facing severe online trolling.

