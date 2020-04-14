Deepika To Ayushmann: Actors Who Are Helping Fans Survive Lockdown With Instagram Series

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the countries around the world have imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic. They are also urging people to stay home and practice self-isolation. In this tough time, celebrities and popular personalities are also urging their fans and followers to stay home and stay safe during the lockdown.

Almost every Bollywood star has requested their fans to be in quarantine and is motivating them by sharing glimpses from their own quarantine schedule. Check out these Bollywood actors who have started a daily entertaining activity or social media series to help the fans survive the lockdown with a smile on their faces.

Deepika Padukone

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Deepika Padukone promised her followers to keep them entertained with her daily routine. She initiated a post series where she uploads a picture or video of her productivity task during the quarantine. Check out Deepika Padukone's social media series.

Ayushmann Khurrana

As everyone knows, Ayushmann Khurrana is not only a notable actor but also a popular singer and a talented writer. During the lockdown, the Bala actor has been motivating the fans and followers with some outstanding poetry sessions. He stated in his Instagram caption that he will be regularly sharing the poems with the world and engage with people on the writings that have inspired him.

Taapsee Pannu

Here, Taapsee Pannu is exploring the photographic side of her. The Saand Ki Aankh actor is inspiring and entertaining her followers by sharing her throwback pictures. She has also started a new hashtag, #QuarantinePhotoshoot, where she uploads some pictures of her. Check out.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, the newcomer is also urging her followers to follow the lockdown and practice self-quarantine. Amid which, she has started a new challenge instead. The task is to share their 'This or That' look on Instagram. Ananya also has further nominated her few friends in her post.

