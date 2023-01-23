Actors Who Played Param Vir Chakra Awardees In Films Hail PM Modi's Historic Move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi named the 21 largest unnamed islands of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees today January 23 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Actors like Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra, who played Param Vir Chakra Awardees in their films, hailed Prime Minister Modi's move on their social media handles.

Ajay Devgn, who played Param Vir Chakra Awardee Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey in the 2003 film 'LOC: Kargil', took to Twitter to thank PM Modi.

His Tweet read, "The decision to name an island after Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra) is assuring that the example of supreme sacrifice for the motherland he left us with will continue to inspire generations to come. Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji."

Check out Ajay Devgn's Tweet below:

The decision to name an island after Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra) is assuring that the example of supreme sacrifice for the motherland he left us with will continue to inspire generations to come. Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji. #IndiaHonoursParamveers — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra, who recently played Param Vir Chakra Awardee Lieutenant Captain Vikram Batra in his 2021 film 'Shershaah', said that the step taken by PM Narendra Modi ensures that Shershaah lives on forever.

Suneil Shetty, who played Param Vir Chakra Awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar in 2003 film 'LOC: Kargil', also thanked PM Modi for renaming 21 islands of Andaman Nicobar in the names of "the true heroes of our Nation."

Check out their Tweets below:

The very news that an island in Andaman & Nicobar is named after our hero Capt. Vikram Batra leaves me with goosebumps!



My heart swells with pride that I was fortunate to live his role on screen. This step taken by PM @narendramodi ensures that Shershaah lives on forever. — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 23, 2023

Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for renaming 21 islands of #AndamanNicobar in the names of the 21 #ParamVirChakra awardees, the true heroes of our Nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. So proud! #JaiHind #ParakramDivas — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 23, 2023

Other actors who hailed PM Modi

Actor Anupam Kher shared the list of the 21 Param Vir Chakra recipients and called the development "fitting tribute to the Warriors who made the supreme sacrifice."

Check out Anupam Kher's Tweet here:

On the occasion of 126 birth anniversary of Netaji #SubashChandraBose 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar are being named after 21 #ParamvirChakra awardees! What a fitting tribute to the Warriors who made the supreme sacrifice! Jai Hind! 🙏🌺🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/RyOeZYEIjT — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 23, 2023

Naming of islands after Param Vir Chakra Awardees

The government of India decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands in Andaman and Nicobar after Major Somnath Sharma, Subedar and Honorary Captain Karam Singh, Second Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane, Naik Jadunath Singh, Company Havildar Major Piru Singh, Capt GS Salaria, Lieutenant Colonel Dhan Singh Thapa, Subedar Joginder Singh, Major Shaitan Singh, Company Quartermaster Havildar Abdul Hamid, Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore and few others.

PM Modi named the Islands via video conferencing. He also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, earlier known as Ross Islands.