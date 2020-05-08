Deepika In 'Chhapak', Akshay In 'PadMan': When B-town Heroes Played Real-life Heroes

Movies like Chhapaak, Neerja and Super 30 have truly proved that biopics aka stories based on real-life incidents have been loved by the audiences. These successful movies have entirely changed the face of Indian cinema. Here’s a list of films that portray the stories of Indian real heroes.

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey

Chhapaak is based on the real-life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. along with starring in the lead role, Deepika Padukone herself co-produced the movie. the film also starred Vikrant Massey, who played her love interest. Chhapaak hit the theatres across India on January 10, 2020 and received a lot of love.

Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan

Super 30 describes the story of Anand Kumar who taught students from economically poor background for IIT-JEE exams. Hrithik Roshan played the lead actor in the film and portrayed the struggles and challenges which Anand Kumar faced before receiving fruits. This too is based on a true story.

PadMan starring Akshay Kumar

PadMan starring Akshay Kumar is based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham who made cheap and reasonable sanitary pads for the women of his village. The Akshay Kumar starrer not only was a box office hit but also had people discussing female sanitary hygiene in rural areas. The movie, which also starred Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte was a great success.

Neerja featuring Sonam Kapoor

2016 film, Neerja starring Sonam Kapoor was based on the life of a 23-year-old flight attendant Neerja Bhanot who lost her life saving the passengers of hijacked plane Pan Am Flight 73. The film was loved by all and it put Sonam Kapoor in a different league altogether.

Manjhi-The Mountain Man featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Manjhi – The Mountain Man, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a biopic based on the life of Dashrath Manjhi who carved a path through a hill using only a hammer and chisel. The film was directed by Ketan Mehta received positive critical acclaim. Though the film was not a box office hit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work was much appreciated along with the plotline of the movie.

