Sonakshi Sinha And Other Actors Who Worked With Saif Ali Khan In Action Packed Films

Saif Ali Khan is a popular actor who has been part of some remarkable films like Omkara, Kal Ho Na Ho, Dil Chahta Hai, Race, and several others. From comedy, romance, thriller to action films, Saif has done it all. The actor has worked with several Bollywood divas in his acting career. Talking about Saif Ali Khan’s body of work, let's take a look at the list of female actors who worked with him in various action movies.

Saif Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Bullett Raja released in the year 2013. Produced by Rahul Mittra, Nitin Tej Ahuja, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film starred Sonakshi Sinha, Saif Ali Khan and Jimmy Sheirgill in prominent roles. The plot of the action film revolved around a man who becomes a gangster because of the corrupted system. Saif Ali Khan played the role of the gangster, while Sonakshi Sinha essayed the role of Mitali in the film. The film was screened at the 8th Annual Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF) 2014 which was held in Toronto.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan has collaborated with Kareena Kapoor for various films which include Omkara, Tashan, and many more. They were also a part of two action films, Agent Vinod which was directed by Sriram Raghavan and Kurbaan which was helmed by Rensil D’Silva. Even though both the movies failed to make a mark at the box office, Saif and Kareena's chemistry was loved by fans.

Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif

Directed by Kabir Khan, Phantom told the story of the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film featured Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif in leading roles. The film was shot in various locations. Also, to showcase the Syrian Arab Republic, the film was reportedly shot in Lebanon, in Khandaq al-Ghameeq, and also the mountainous region of Kfardebian. The story of the action drama film followed the life of two Indian soldiers (Katrina and Saif) who go on a dangerous mission to eliminate those responsible for 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone came together in Race 2 which was an action thriller film directed by Abbas-Mustan. The film was a sequel to 2008 film Race and the second instalment of Race film series. The film featured an ensemble cast of Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ameesha Patel and Anil Kapoor. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹94 crores and minted ₹161.53 crores worldwide.

