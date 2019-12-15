The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Actress Gita Siddharth Kak Popular For Her Role In Parichay, Dies

Bollywood News

Actress Gita Siddharth Kak, known for her role in 'Garm Hawa' (1973), passed away on December 14 in Mumbai.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parichay

Actress Gita Siddharth Kak, known for her role in 'Garm Hawa' (1973), passed away on December 14 in Mumbai. Gita made her debut with 'Parichay' (1972) and featured in films like Sholay, Trishul, Disco Dancer, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Noorie, Desh Premee, Dance Dance, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Shaukeen, Arth, aceMandi, Ek Chadar Maili Si, Gaman and Doosra Aadmi. Gita is married to documentary filmmaker Siddharth Kak. Gita is survived by one daughter Antara.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST