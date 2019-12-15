Actress Gita Siddharth Kak Popular For Her Role In Parichay, Dies

Actress Gita Siddharth Kak, known for her role in 'Garm Hawa' (1973), passed away on December 14 in Mumbai. Gita made her debut with 'Parichay' (1972) and featured in films like Sholay, Trishul, Disco Dancer, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Noorie, Desh Premee, Dance Dance, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Shaukeen, Arth, aceMandi, Ek Chadar Maili Si, Gaman and Doosra Aadmi. Gita is married to documentary filmmaker Siddharth Kak. Gita is survived by one daughter Antara.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.