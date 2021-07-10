Actress Ileana D'Cruz Shares How She Dealt With Heartbreak In An Exclusive Interview

Actor Ileana D’Cruz appeared in an interview where she spoke at length about her personal experience of recovering from heartbreak. She also shared her tips and suggestions that included eating cake and finding a good support system in one's friend circle. The actress was last seen in the financial thriller film Big Bull starring Amitabh Bachchan.

How to deal with heartbreak?

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Bollywood star Ileana D’Cruz spoke about her heartbreak journey as she mentioned that there are so many ways to deal with it. She stated that a nice bunch of girlfriends if you have got them, you know will be a good support system. She also mentioned how a cake always helps and not judge yourself if you sit on the couch in your underwear eating cake as that makes you feel really good. She added that working out can also be one of the ways to make you feel better.

The actress, who is currently single, on being asked about how would she define love, mentioned that Love is a feeling of coming home, it is comforting and calming. The actor also spilt beans on her idea of an ideal date. She said that she would love a picnic under the stars or a beach with a glass of wine, listening to the sound of the waves and talking for hours. She also stated that marriage is not for everyone. The 34-year-old actress was in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone before they broke up in 2019. They also unfollowed each other on Instagram with Ileana deleting all her pictures with the photographer. She has been single since.

Ileana D’Cruz movies - A list of the actress' upcoming projects and other films

Earlier this year, Ileana made her digital debut with director Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull, opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah in lead roles. The movie was based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker involved in financial crimes. Ileana will be seen next in the social comedy Unfair And Lovely, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The film also stars Randeep Hooda. After working for years in the Tamil and Telugu movie industry, Ileana made her Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed movie Barfi!. Since then she has been part of successful movies like Rustom, Main Tera Hero, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, and Raid.

