Actress Mona Singh Ties Knot With Her Boyfriend Shyam

Bollywood News

The 3 Idiots actor will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha which will reportedly release next Christmas.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actor Mona Singh tied the knot with her investment banker boyfriend Shyam in a close-knit ceremony. Many TV industry personalities like Gaurav Gera, Rakshanda Khan and Ashish Kapoor were spotted in the ceremonies. 

The wedding news broke out on Christmas Day after the wedding pictures started to appear all over social media.

 

 

Published:
