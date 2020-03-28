Actress Shikha Malhotra Volunteers As Nurse In Mumbai Hospital To Help Fight Cornavirus

Actress Shikha Malhotra, who featured in Sanjay Mishra's film 'Kaanchli Life in a Slough' (2020) is currently volunteering at a Mumbai hospital as a nurse to help patients fighting coronavirus.

Shikha took to her Instagram handle to share that she has a degree in nursing from Delhi's Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital. She wrote, "Proud to join Hindu Hriday Samrat Bala Saheb thakrey #hospital #isolationward from tomorrow onwards 27/03/20. On the behalf of my Bsc(hons) #nursing degree So Please Feel free to connect with me anytime at the time of any emergency occurs near you. (sic)

In another Malhotra added, "This time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again and this time I've Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis. Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessings please be at home be safe and support the government." [sic]

