Actress Sunny Leone Spotted With Children Noah And Asher, See Pictures

With single-day COVID-19 cases soaring at a rapid pace, the Maharashtra government has imposed restrictions across the state to curb the spread. Amid the spike in numbers, several Bollywood stars are compelled to refrain from stepping out, except purchasing the essential items. Actress Sunny Leone who is staying at home with family, recently stepped out with her two kids, Noah and Asher Singh Weber to "purchase groceries".

Sunny Leone steps out with children

Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared pictures of the trio who were spotted in the market. The actress wore a white top with double coloured pants while her two kids wore similar clothes, a blue top and shorts. The pictures showed the actress being cautious enough while walking on the streets with her children.

The Ek Paheli Leela actress was recently amazed by her husband Daniel Weber's helpful gesture towards a woman to repair her car. The actress shared a video on Instagram from her car and zoomed in on him trying to fix the car's flat tyre for a woman, amid the heavy flow of vehicles. Calling it 'sweet', she said, "This is what a gentleman does. Daniel is helping out that lovely lady on the street."She also shared her thoughts on her Instagram stories, calling him a ‘real man’ and conveying her love to him.

Sunny Leone has reportedly purchased an apartment in Andheri West, which she had bought on March 28, 2021, according to registration documents, accessed by Square Feat India. Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple had recently starred together in Bullets. The series, also starring Karishma Tanna, had released on MX Player. She is also the host of the dating reality show Splitsvilla X3 with Ranvijay Singha. Sunny had also been shooting for the reality show in Kerala.

(Image credit: Instagram)