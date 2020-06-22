Urmila Matondkar Laments The Loss Of Her Pet Dog Stud; Shares A Picture On Instagram

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought our life to a standstill. While it is hard to cope with basic routines, the loss of a loved one turns our life upside down. In a recent Instagram post, actress Urmila Matondkar shared a picture of her pet dog, Stud, who recently passed away. Matondkar bid farewell to her dog and prayed that he may rest in peace.

In the caption, Matondkar also mentioned that her dog was much more than words could ever describe. Urmila said, “nothing n no one can ever replace you or fill the void you’ve left”. The actress said that she would always remember him for the unconditional love that he gave her. She also said that he was the ‘sweetest kindest Rottie’ (Rottweiler). Matondkar captioned the picture with a small heart at the end.

Matondkar appears to be kissing her dog’s head in the Instagram post, while the black Rottweiler seems to be smiling in the picture. Several fans commented on Matondkar’s post and said that they were sorry for the actress’ loss. The actress also shared the sad demise of her dog on Twitter.

Urmila Matondkar’s pets:

The Rangeela actress appears to be a true dog lover. Urmila Matondkar’s photos on Instagram and Twitter truly prove her love for dogs. The actress often posts pictures with her three pet dogs: Romeo, Stud and Laila. Matondkar recently shared a picture of her dog on the occasion of World Environment Day. She captioned the post as “If we only listen or pause to hear n notice, #nature is constantly telling us 'stop abusing me' Appreciate n cherish my bounties. Make Every day #WorldEnvironmentDay2020 #MotherNature #saveenvironment”. Recently, the Karzzzz actress also shared a post of her three pet dogs who appear to be equipped for the rains. The Instagram post features the dogs in adorable attire while they set out for a stroll in the rain.

Matondkar has always advocated the well-being of dogs. During the initial period of the lockdown, the actress shared an Instagram post wherein she appears to be working out. The picture also features her two pet dogs in the background. Urmila’s pet dog Stud appears to be leaning on her in the picture. In the caption, Matondkar urged people to stay at home. Further, she also requested people to refrain from abandoning dogs as they did not carry the virus.

Image Courtesy: Urmila Matondkar's Instagram

