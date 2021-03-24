Adaa Khan Shares Stunning Photos 'for The Love Of White'; See Pics

Popular actor Adaa Khan took to Instagram to share a new set of photos. Adaa Khan shared four photos of herself dressed in white and sitting on a chair. She added a matching caption to the post as well. Take a look at the pictures below.

A look at Adaa Khan's Instagram photos

Adaa uploaded a set of four photos of herself in a pristine white wrap-around dress that sports a cut in the middle because of the wrap-around pattern. The sleeves are full and balloony, and Adaa rolled up the sleeves on one hand. The actor is sitting on an olive green chair. Her nails are painted white and her hair is kept open with the ends coloured red. The look is completed with a thin golden belt and a pair of matching golden heels. The heels have golden sequins and a small ankle belt. She is also wearing a set of hoop earrings.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section on the Instagram post. The post saw the usual turn out of red heart emojis and heart-eyed emojis. Some fans even complimented the actor for her outfit and overall look. Fans called her a "princess" and one fan even commented saying "modern day queens slay like this".

About Adaa Khan's shows

Adaa Khan is known for her role as Naagin Shesha in Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin. She began her career as a model and soon ventured into TV shows. She is also known for her role as Sitara in the serial Vish ya Amrit: Sitara. The actor was also a participant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was also seen on a few episodes of shows like Savdhaan India, Fear Files, Crime Patrol Dastak. Apart from that, she has featured in several TV shows like Ek Rishta Aisa BhiGuest, Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Balika Vadhu in cameo roles.

The actor was last seen in the music video for the song Jugni. The song is sung by Divya Kumar and was released on March 18, 2021. She was also seen in the music video for the song Mohabbat Phir Ho Jayegi, alongside Arjun Bijlani.

Promo Image Source: Adaa Khan Instagram

