Adaa Khan's Goa Diaries Shelling Major 'beach Vibes'; See Pictures

Television actor Adaa Khan, who is known for her role as 'Naagin Shesha' in Naagin, was on a recent getaway in Goa. The 31-year-old actor has been sharing a string of images and clips in her Instagram stories and it looked like the actor was enjoying her time at the holiday destination. Here are some glimpses of Adaa Khan's Holiday fun-

A sneak peek of Adaa Khan's holiday fun photos from Goa

On Tuesday, April 6, upon arriving in Goa, Adaa Khan added a selfie of her in blue circular framed sunglasses at the resort with a beach view behind. She added the boomerang video of the waves of the sea during the sunset. Adaa then added a monochrome boomerang selfie video of her with the sea waves in the background and she added a sticker that read "Happy". She also added a boomerang video of her while playing in the waves of the sea. She donned a white netted-top and the video played Cham Cham track from Baaghi movie. Check out screenshots Adaa Khan's Instagram stories here-

Adaa Khan added a video of the Goa city well lit during the night time, while she was enjoying her time at the beach and the party music could be heard in the background. She then added a black and white selfie video of her while resting in chairs on the beach during the nighttime and the background showed the empty chairs and tents. She was seen giving various expressions while the video played Aao Huzoor Tumko track from the Kismat movie in the background.

The next day Adaa Khan added a video to wish her followers 'Good Morning' and she said she woke up to a beautiful view while showing the beach view in the video. She said she was loving her time at the resort. She later added BTS clips from her photoshoot in which she was dressed in a maroon maxi length shrug with white floral print and wore a matching top and denim shorts underneath.

Adaa Khan also added an Instagram reel of her at various places within the resort. She donned a long casual sleeveless black t-shirt that read 'RELAX' vertically and paired it with a long black netted skirt. The video showed her red highlights on the tips of her hair and she sported a pair of golden casual slippers. As she walked around the swimming pool, beach view, and other places of the resort, the reel played Tauba Tauba by Shivam Grover in the background. Check out Adaa Khan's Instagram reel here-

Promo Image Source: Adaa Khan's Instagram

