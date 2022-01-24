Adah Sharma Gets Criticised For Singing 'Shake It Like Shammi' To British Guard

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma recently tried to goof around with a British guard who was standing at the Windsor Castle and that did not go too well. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video on her IG Story that was later picked up by paparazzi accounts. In the video, Adah can be seen singing the song, Shake It Like Shammi from her film, Hasee Toh Phasee, where she was seen as Sidharth Malhotra's fiancee.

Viral video: Adah Sharma sings Shake it Like Shammi

Taking to Instagram, Adah Sharma posted a video where she can be seen singing Shake It Like Shammi. One can see she does a few steps, and the guard marches off. Adah pretends to be embarrassed and walks away.

As soon as the video was shared, netizens took to the comments section and have called it the 'worst tourist' behaviour. A user commented, "This is really bad…. not funny, unka mazaak nhi bnana chaiye… have some manners." Another one wrote, "This is the worst tourist behaviour." A netizen chipped in, "This ain’t funny at all… They are bound for their duty they aren’t clowns… This is an utter stupid tourist or even human behaviour." However, a section of fans also called Adah's behaviour 'cute' and said it was 'the cutest thing' they had seen on social media.

Adah is an active social media user as she constantly treats her fans and followers with entertaining posts. Yesterday, she posted a picture of herself where she can be seen posing with a Spider-Man cake. As for the caption, she wrote, "What's your SuperPower? Behind every successful man is a woman. Beside every successful Superhero is his Adah (Sharma)o -F(L)ying."

Adah made her Bollywood debut with the horror film, 1920 in the year 2008. In 2014, she was seen in Hasee Toh Phasee film with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. Post this, the actor has appeared in numerous South Indian films. She was last seen in Commando 3. She has also appeared in web series like Pati Patni Aur Panga and The Holiday. She has also starred in the music video titled Drunk N High and Sorry Sorry.

Image: Instagram/@adah_ki_adah