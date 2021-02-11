Adah Sharma Interacts With The Paparazzi; Says, 'They Have A Cool Sense Of Humour'

Adah Sharma is often seen engaging with her fans and followers on social media. This time she decided to engage with the paparazzi and click pictures with them. She also wrote how the photographers behave while trying to capture the celebs at Mumbai airport. She also mentioned her outfit details in the caption. Take a look at Adah Sharma's videos as she interacts with the paparazzi.

Adah Sharma interacts with the paparazzi at the airport

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma took to her Instagram to share her interaction with the paparazzi at the airport. She shared a series of pictures she clicked with them at the airport. In the caption, she wrote, "Adah Ruko Ruko! Adah Ruko!" which is how they call her and other celebs at Mumbai airport. The first picture is a candid of Adah clicking a selfie with them. She also shared a video of herself walking at the airport walking and talking to them.

One of the camera persons told Adah that she should hold her hat as it was windy and it could fly away. Adah also posed like a robot and she was asked about Radha. She mentioned that Radha is in the bag and she will remove her out later. She mimicked them and started walking backwards and had a good laugh with them. Adah wore a pink co-ord set along with a beach hat. She also wore a pair of sneakers which had feet printed on them. She also said that recently realised that many young girls like following her fashion so she has consciously started wearing affordable outfits for them to recreate. She mentioned that cost of her clothes, hat, painted sneakers and her minimal jewellery.

Reactions to Adah Sharma's videos and photos from the airport

Several fans of Adah commented on her interaction with the paparazzi. A fan asked her to marry him and after that, they would live together in her house. Adah replied by saying that it was the best proposal ever and her grandmother might even agree for it. Another fan wrote that 'Adah Sharma Rukne wali nahi rokne wali hai'. Adah complimented him for the dialogue and said that she whistled after reading it. Many other fans sent in heart and fire emojis and mentioning that she is adorable. Take a look at some of the comments on Adah Sharma's photos here.

Image Source: Adah Sharma's Instagram

