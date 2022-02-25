Adah Sharma Issues Clarification On Her Post Featuring Bappi Lahiri That Faced Backlash

Adah Sharma's latest Facebook post featuring herself and late music-composer-singer Bappi Lahiri has been receiving backlash. In her latest interview, the actor had issued a clarification on the controversy. Acknowledging the trolls, Adah told Koimoi that the post was originally posted on her Instagram two years ago on March 28, 2020.

Adah Sharma reacts to trolls

While speaking to Koimoi, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor added that the 'Bappi Da' post that was uploaded on her Facebook page yesterday, was scheduled for posting 'a month in advance'. She added, "Unfortunately, we lost Bappi Da last week making the scheduled post ill-timed."

The picture shared by the Bollywood actor had the first picture of the legendary singer donning his trademark gold jewellery and the second picture had Adah wearing several gold rings and chains. Sharing the snap, the actor had written, "Who wrote it better?" As soon as the post was uploaded, netizens took to the comments section to criticise her.

A section of users had found her post to be in 'very bad taste', while several others termed it 'disrespectful' towards Bappi Da. A Facebook user commented, "Shame on u...is this time to make fun..against this divine soul.." Another one wrote, "Don't compare with such a pure soul mam, please. I respect both of you and the personality." A netizen chipped in, "This is so disrespectful," while another one added, "I am sorry..this is not done...mam.i am sorry.." A user quipped, "Why are you compare (comparing) yourself with pappi da. He is good looking better than you."

Bappi Lahiri passed away in Mumbai on February 15 at the age of 69. The singer breathed his last at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital, where he was being treated for OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea). Bappi Da's family organised a prayer meeting for him in Juhu on February 23. Lahiri is survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema. Bappi Lahiri's demise has surely left the entire country devastated.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Adah Sharma has appeared in numerous commercially hit films like 1920, Hasee Toh Phasee, Bypass Road, Commando 3 among others. The actor is currently shooting for a film in London. She will next be seen in Commando 4 and three Telugu films, including one with Nani.

Image: Instagram/@bappilahiri_official/@adah_ki_adah