Adah Sharma jokes on 'nepotism rocks', shares 'brave role' in 'Patni Patni Aur Panga'

‘Taboo’ topics like erectile dysfunction, sperm donation, in vitro fertilization have found a mention in ventures in the last few years. And now, sex change operation is set to play a major part of a plot, in Adah Sharma-starrer Pati Patni Aur Panga. The trailer of the 6-part comedy-drama was recently unveiled and promised entertainment with chaotic situations.

Adah Sharma in Pati Patni Aur Panga

Pati Patni Aur Panga traces the journey of a couple, played by Adah Sharma and Naveen Kasturia, after the husband realises that his wife was a man just eight months before their wedding. The hunky-dory marriage witnesses a crisis about the fact that his wife became a woman with a sex change operation, and the duo even file for divorce. Right from the courtroom proceedings over the unusual situation and questions being asked, to the husband getting paranoid about his wife’s ‘past’, the venture promises hilarious situations, as well as some intense moments.

For how matters end up between the couple, one will have to watch the full venture when it hits MX Player on December 11.

Adah later conveyed her gratitude over the love showered on the trailer. She quipped that they had accepted a ‘non star kid (in the times of Nepotism and Corona'. The 1920 star shared that she had tried such 'brave' roles due to the encouragement from fans. She joked that hashtags like ‘Nepotism Rocks’ could be changed to 'Nepotism On The Rocks’ if fans continued to support her.

Among Adah Sharma's other projects include a Telugu film, where she is paired opposite 'Indian Bones.'

