Adah Sharma Plays The Song 'Mann Mera' On Piano, Fans Call Her 'multitalented'

Actor Adah Sharma recently took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself playing the song Mann Mera on her piano. In the video, the actor is seen wearing a black top and is sitting on the floor while playing the piano. In the caption, she asked her fans if she should upload the whole version of the song.

Adah Sharma plays Mann Mera on piano

While sharing the video which has over 116k views, the actor wrote, "Mann mera Kabhi chup chup rahe, Kabhi gaaya yeh kare P.S. should I upload the full version ?ya with all the antras without a happy ending" in the caption. As soon as the cover of the song was uploaded, her fans rushed to the comments section to appreciate her voice. Have a look at Adah Sharma's Instagram video.

The actor often share videos from her workout routine. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, she took to her Instagram to share a video of herself doing the Shavasana in the most unusual way. In the video, Adah is seen displaying her rope mallakhamb skills by performing the Shavasana. She first wraps the rope around her toes and climbs on it and turns upside down on it. Then, she secures the rope around her waist and leg and lies down horizontally mid-air.

In the caption, she wrote, "My favourite aasana- Shavasana What's your favourite aasana? Yoga is not just what you do on the mat or the rope. It's how you live your life. How you react when things don't go your way Yoga is...Reaching for the stars with your feet firmly on the ground (almost always ignore this video) Being straightforward (unless you're twisted in an aasan) Yoga is not just fancy poses (but it's nice if you can do a few) Being light hearted and strong Staying committed to your decisions Being kind P.S. is someone casting for SpiderWoman?Also....I don't leave footprints ....just saying". Have a look at the video.

More about the song Mann Mera

The song that the actor made a cover of belongs to the movie Table No. 21. The thriller film is directed by Aditya Datt and features Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Desai and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The story revolves around social issues like ragging. The song was penned by Aseem Ahmed Abbasee and sung by Gajendra Verma. Take a look.

