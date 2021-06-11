Adah Sharma Says 'step Aside Ayushmann And Arjun' As She Shares Her Eyebrow Evolution

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma recently took to her social media handles to share some throwback pictures from her childhood days showing off her eyebrow evolution and shared that she has gone back to basic and has started using a tweezer to keep her brows on fleek. The actor also tagged Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor in her post, as both of them are known for their bushy eyebrows and asked them to step aside.

Adah Sharma shares her eyebrow evolution

Taking to Instagram, Adah wrote, "Step aside Ayushman Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor. Meet 7 yr old Adah and then 13 yr old Adah and then meet the weapon responsible for my eyebrow evolution I've done everything from wax, bleach, colour, pluck, shave my brows and make them look like everyone else's till I found my own Adah #BackToBasics".

The actor shared a series of throwback pictures. The first picture shows a seven-year-old Adah smiling at the camera while her thick bushy brows are hard to miss. The next two pictures show her as a teenager who has learnt the art of shaping her eyebrows and has managed to give them a proper shape. These pictures are then followed by the picture of a tweezer with the words, "The Day I met you, my life changed" written along with it. The actor concluded the post by sharing a selfie picture of herself showing off her current eyebrows with the words, "back to basics" written with a finger emoji pointing at her eyebrows denoting that she is now embracing her thick brows.

Reactions to Adah Sharma's picture

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana was quick to reply to Adah's post that he was mentioned in and wrote, "back to basics" followed by some emojis.

Fans of the actor also found her post endearing and flooded her comments section with heart and starstruck emojis. Users also complimented the actor and said that she looked cute as a child. Take a look.

A sneak peek into Adah Sharma's Instagram

The actor is a fitness enthusiast and often shares video and pictures on her feed showing off her strength and agility. She had recently taken to Instagram to share a video, flaunting her flexibility. In the video, Adah is seen performing various exercises with a light stick showcasing the flexibility that she has been able to achieve with her shoulders. Her post left the netizens in awe and also garnered a lot of positive responses.

