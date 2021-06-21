Adah Sharma Shows How To Do Shavasana Without A Mat, Fans Call Her 'supergirl'

Actor Adah Sharma has stunned her fans with her flexible body and the ease with which she contorts herself. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke actor took to her Instagram to share a video of her doing the Shavasana in the most unusual way. She showed an alternate way to do Shavasana by using a rope if one does not have a mat.

Adah Sharma's Instagram post on International Yoga Day

In the video, Adah is seen displaying her rope mallakhamb skills by performing the Shavasana. She first wraps the rope around her toes and climbs on it and turns upside down on it. Then, she secures the rope around her waist and leg and lies down horizontally mid-air. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “My favourite aasana- Shavasana. What's your favourite aasana? Yoga is not just what you do on the mat or the rope. It's how you live your life. How you react when things don't go your way.” She also wrote, “Yoga is...Reaching for the stars with your feet firmly on the ground (almost always 😀 ignore this video) Being straightforward (unless you're twisted in an aasan) Yoga is not just fancy poses (but it's nice if you can do a few) 😂 Being light hearted and strong. Staying committed to your decisions. Being kind.” In the post-script, she also issued a caution by saying that this should not be tried at home unless one is ‘well versed in the art of flying.’

As soon as her post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to shower love on it. One of them also jokingly asked, ‘What are you?’ and also complimented Adah on her flexibility. Actor and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi also dropped an appreciative comment on the post. See their reactions below.

A look into Adah Sharma's Instagram

The 29-year-old actor often shares her pictures and videos on Instagram with quirky captions. Recently, she shared a slew of pictures of her playing with a dog. She was wearing a white dress and a denim jacket in the pictures. In the caption, she wrote, “Tag someone who wants a massage from Adah Sharma (conditions apply.SWIPE to see if you are eligible)P.S. I don't always watch you sleep ...but when I do you'll never know.”

Image: ADAH SHARMA’S INSTAGRAM