Adah Sharma Sports Bulldog Face Mask, Says 'No Ya ...I'm Not "Bitch" Y'

Adah Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle and shared quirky Instagram Stories. As seen in Adah Sharma's Instagram Stories, the actor is seen sporting a bull dog-faced mask. Sharing the hilarious video with her fans on social media, the star mentioned that even though she is wearing a dog-faced mask, she is not bitchy. Adah Sharma wrote on her Instagram Story, "No ya ...I'm not "Bitch" y".

Adah Sharma sports dog-face mask

Adah Sharma's Instagram Story begins with her showing her mask. Then, she suddenly widens her eyes, trying to mimic the bull dog's face on her mask. Here, Adah is seen wearing a blue denim v neckline zip-top and her hair is left open. Adah Sharma had shared another video on Instagram Stories wearing the same mask. Here, she is also seen sporting round tinted sunglasses.

Image source - Adah Sharma's Instagram Stories

Adah Sharma on the work front

Adah Sharma is currently shooting for her next film in Mussoorie. On Apr 17, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of BTS from the sets of her next film. However, Adah did not reveal the film's name or any details about it. As seen in Adah Sharma's photos, the actor posed with the clapboard and doodled out the film's name and other details. Further, she shared a picture with an anonymous man with his face hidden.

Seemingly, he was Adah's co-actor or director of her upcoming venture. Here, the star stunned in a yellow floral top, layered with a yellow jacket ensemble. Sporting a chic hairband, Adah donned a pair of long boots and white pants. Sharing the BTS images, Adah Sharma wrote, "SWIPE and Guess Who #NewMovieNewAdah #SinceEveryoneIsAskingItsAMovieInHindiAndEnglish #100YearsOfAdahSharma #adahsharma".

On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up two short films. She will be seen in the thriller flick, Chuha Billi. Helmed by Prasad Kadam, the film stars Adah Sharma as Kats - Katrina and Anupriya Goenka as Rats - Seerat. Adah also boasts the cast ensemble of Kofuku. Helmed and penned by Sumit Suresh Kumar, the short film stars Jatin Sarna opposite Adah.

