Adah Sharma Teaches Paparazzi Some Cool Hula Hoop Moves, Watch Video!

Within no time, fans get every update about their beloved stars and their daily outings, all thanks to the paparazzi. The shutterbugs roam around the tinsel town to catch glimpses of our favourite Bollywood celebrities. Recently, the paps spotted actor Adah Sharma on the streets of Mumbai as she was spotted carrying her hula hoop ring. The actor was seen teaching the paps some hula hoop moves.

Adah Sharma's sweet gesture for the paps

As seen in the video, Adah opted for a comfy look on her outing. She donned a casual shirt with denim shorts matched up with a pair of white sneakers. She readily posed for the camera with all smiles. However, her sweet gesture became the highlight of the video as she went on to teach the paps some cool hula hoop moves. One of the camerapersons agreed to volunteer but failed to keep up with the rhythm of hooping.

Adah Sharma's video became the talk of the internet as netizens appreciated her kind attitude. One of the fans wrote, “She is so cute... I liked the way she was cheering encouraging the man.” Another user commented, “Real life humble star is Adah Sharma”. The actor has an eager following on Instagram and Adah too keeps them entertained and updated, be it through her dazzling pictures or some witty posts.

The range of different roles

From her debut in Vikram Bhatt's 1920 to her character of a trans woman in Pati Patni Aur Panga, Adah Sharma has always managed to impress her fans by portraying some interesting characters. Pulling off different characters with the same intensity, the actor has proved her range of performances. Earlier, in an interview, Adah opened up about her choices of projects.

She was quoted saying, “I pick my projects intuitively. I don’t have a plan and do anything. I can’t have an agenda, it kills the whole joy of making movies and content. Mine is wholly instinct-based. If somebody offers me a role and I think it will get me excited to get up in the morning, that is only when I say yes.”

Adah's upcoming project

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adah's last appearance was in the web series Pati Patni Aur Panga where she played the role of a transwoman. Though the show received mixed reactions, the actor's performance was appreciated by her fans. Directed by Abir Sengupta, the series also featured Naveen Kasturia, Hiten Tejwani, Gurpreet Saini, and Alka Amin. The actor also starred in the third installment of the Commando franchise opposite Vidyut Jammwal. Adah's next release is titled Question Mark which will be releasing this year. Nothing more about the film has been revealed yet.

Image Source: Adah Sharma Instagram