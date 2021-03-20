Adah Sharma Thinks 'Aye-Aye' Can Be Her Spirit Animal

Actor Adah Sharma recently asked her fans, "If you were an non human animal, who would you be?" and went on to share her spirit animal. On March 20, she took to her Instagram handle and shared her pictures and compared them to pictures of the animal she would be if she wasn't born as a human. Sharing images of spirit animal, Adah Sharma said that she thinks she would be an Aye-Aye.

Adah Sharma wants to be an Aye-Aye

Aye-Aye aka Daubentonia madagascariensis is the world's largest nocturnal primate. It is a long-fingered lemur, a strepsirrhine primate from Madagascar. Aye-Aye has rodent-like teeth that perpetually grow and a special thin middle finger.

Talking about Aye-Aye, Adah Sharma said, "These guys are nocturnal creatures, they have long elongated middle fingers". The actor also further added, "They are solitary creatures and rarely socialize". As mentioned in Adah Sharma's Instagram post, the locals think these nocturnal primates are evil, which makes the star sad.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Adah Sharma were quick to share their response to the quirky post. One of the users wrote, "yee kyaa hai bhai, ye ese janvar toh naa dikhao" (what is this, do not show us such animals), while another added, "Thanks for the nightmares". One of Adah's fans suggested, "You would be a peacock". Another fan asked, "The real question though- Are you evil?". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Adah Sharma often shares hilarious and quirky posts on social media. Recently the actor made a parody video of a grocery shopping makeup look. Here, she is seen doing an epic makeup fail video and making her fans go ROFL. Sharing the video on Instagram, she said, "Tag someone who should try this look to go grocery shopping #100YearsOfAdahSharma #adahsharma

DISCLAIMER: This is a PARODY video. Parody ka matlab hai kissi cheez/insaan ki nakal utaarna aur mazaak karna. If anyone got offended drink some neem juice. Why does my reel thumbnail get weirdly stretched?".

