Adah Sharma To Move Into Sushant Singh Rajput’s Former Flat? Actress' Photos Go Viral

It has been reported that The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma is in talks to buy the flat where late Sushant Singh Rajput used to live. The sea-facing home is located in Bandra, Mumbai and its monthly rent is said to be around Rs 5 lakh. Amid reports, the actress was spotted at Mount Blanc Apartments on Saturday.

3 things you need to know

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in June 2020.

Adah Sharma was snapped at the apartment's terrace.

This will be the first time since June 2020 that someone will live on the property.

Adah Sharma snapped at Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat

Adah was spotted at Mont Blanc Apartments on Saturday. Paparazzi photographed the actress on the terrace of the flat as she looked around. She left the premises during late afternoon. Her outings at Sushant’s former house seemed to confirm the reports of her interest in buying or renting the property.

(Adah Sharam on the terrace of Sushant Singh Rajput's former flat | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Adah Sharma leaves Sushant Singh Rajput's former apartment | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Reports from a while back claimed that because Sushant's flat was the same one where he was found dead, it was challenging to find a tenant for it. Adah, however, is reportedly purchasing this residence rather than renting it.

Adah Sharma's acting journey so far

Adah Sharma has been working in the Indian film industry for the last 15 years. In 2008, she made her acting debut in 1920. She first rose to fame with the 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee, which starred Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles.

But the success of her most recent film, The Kerala Story, which is one of the biggest hits of 2023, earned her immense praise and popularity. She was last seen in the web series Commando.