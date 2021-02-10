Adah Sharma To Take On Mental Health In Her Upcoming Movie 'Chuha Billi'

Adah Sharma is all set to appear on the big screen in what is said to be one of her most challenging roles yet. The actor will be playing a mentally ill character in the Prasad Kadam directorial titled Chuha Billi. The movie also stars Anupriya Goenka in a pivotal role. Read along to know what the makers have to say about the upcoming movie and Adah’s work in it.

Adah Sharma to play mentally ill in upcoming flick Chuha Billi

Up next for Adah Sharma is the film Chuha Billi, which will see her playing a character named Katrina who suffers from mental illness. The movie will have Prasad Kadam at the helm while FNP media is bankrolling it. Chuha Billi is all set to arrive in theatres on February 12, 2021. The story of the film revolves around Adah’s character Katrina and talks about various topics related to mental health through different sources, throwing light on how some people can cope up with mental illnesses and some cannot.

Director Prasad Kadam expressed that he wanted to make a sensible film and that the two actors have done a great job. He says, “Mental Health is a very serious and complex topic. We wanted to make sure we make a sensible film. We didn't want to romanticise or victimise one who is suffering. Adah and Anupriya both have done a fantastic job to be true to their characters”.

Ahmad Faraz, Content Head of FNP Media adds, “This is a special movie for us to be associated with. Both Adah and Anupriya are great performers and to be able to present this Movie aligns with our future goals as well. We are taking this as our first association of many with these artists. We hope people would love this as much as we loved and help us give viewers the best of short format content in future as well”.

Adah will be seen sharing screen space with Anupriya Goenka in the movie, who has previously been seen in several shows and movies including Criminal Justice, War, Padmaavat and Tiger Zinda Hai.

(With Inputs from PR)

