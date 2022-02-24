Adah Sharma's Recent Post With Bappi Lahiri Gets Flak From Netizens; Here's What Happened

Bollywood actor Adah Sharma, on Wednesday, took to her verified Facebook handle and dropped a picture collage featuring herself and late music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri. The first picture was a snap of the legendary singer donning his trademark gold jewellery and the second picture had Adah wearing several gold rings and chains. As for the caption, the actor wrote, "Who wrote it better?" However, as soon as the actor shared the post, it was flooded with comments criticizing the actor. Here's why.

Adah Sharma's comparison to Bappi Lahiri receives backlash

In the picture collage, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor also showed off her cleavage in an orange braless outfit. As soon as the picture took over the internet, the actor was criticised for comparing herself to the singer. While a section of users found her post to be in 'very bad taste', several others termed it 'disrespectful' towards the late singer.

A Facebook user commented, "Shame on u...is this time to make fun..against this divine soul.." Another one wrote, "Don't compare with such a pure soul mam, please. I respect both of you and the personality." A netizen chipped in, "This is so disrespectful," while another one added, "I am sorry..this is not done...mam.i am sorry.." A user quipped, "Why are you compare (comparing) yourself with pappi da. He is good looking better than you."

Bappi Lahiri's demise

Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on February 15 in Mumbai at the age of 69. The singer was admitted to Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. He passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight. The late composer's family, on February 23, organized a prayer meeting for him in Juhu. Lahiri is survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema. Bappi Lahiri's demise has surely left the entire country devastated.

Adah Sharma on the work front

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Adah Sharma, who is known for her unique choice of fashion, made her Bollywood debut with 2008's horror film, 1920. The actor's portrayal of a possessed woman in the film received appreciation from critics as well as the audience. Since then, the actor has appeared in a few films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Bypass Road, Commando 3 among others.

Image: Facebook/@adahsharma