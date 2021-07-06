Adarsh Gourav Asks 'what Did I Forget?' While Scratching Head; Fans Respond Hilariously

Adarsh Gourav, one of the budding artists recently added a quirky photo of himself for all his fans on social media and added a question for his fans. As the actor gained a massive fan following after his appearance in The White Tiger, his latest social media post received numerous reactions from his fans who shared hilarious answers to the question he asked.

When Adarsh Gourav asked 'what did I forget?

Taking to Instagram, actor Adarsh Gourav posted his photo in which he was seen wearing a printed blue shirt along with a pair of pants and scratching his head. He then added a caption asking all his fans what did he forget. In a short while, Adarsh Gourav’s Instagram post was swamped with funny and interesting answers to his question by his fans. One of them responded to his question by stating how he forgot to throw a party for them while another one stated how he forgot to wear a mask.

One of the others also reminded him of how he forgot to call them while another fan stated how he forgot to come up with the second season of his series, Hostel Daze. As the actor also has a huge female fan following, there were many of them who teased the actor by stating how he forget to marry them. A fan from Goa also added how Adarsh Gourav forgot to catch a flight to Goa and meet him. Rest all others dropped in hearts and fire emojis in the comments section to express their love for him. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Adarsh Gourav’s Instagram post.

Adarsh Gourav’s career

The White Tiger star began his acting career when he was 14. He received an opportunity to become a part of Anurag Kashyap’s short movie, Clean Shaven in which he featured alongside Radhika Apte. He was then cast as a lead in a popular thriller-drama film, Rukh directed by Atanu Mukherjee. In 2017, he was seen in the film, Mom in which he essayed a pivotal role of Mohit Chaddha and later bagged a lead role in Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger in which he was loved in the role of Balram Halwai. He was also seen in movies and shows namely Hostel Daze, Leila, Die Trying, Mr Radish and others.

IMAGE: ADARSH GOURAV'S FACEBOOK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.