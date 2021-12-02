Adarsh Gourav Bags IMDb's 'Breakout Star Of 2021' Award; Here's The Top 10 List

Adarsh Gourav earned immense acclaim and praises for his work in The White Tiger. The actor not just stood out in a film starring global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and critically acclaimed artist Rajkummar Rao, but was recognised for his work on an international level. He was nominated for the BAFTA Award and other honours like AACTA International Award for Best Actor and Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead for his work.

The actor's work was now hailed by Internet Movie Database (IMDb), which has awarded him the Breakout Star of Indian films and web series this year. Apart from the mainstream stars, Adarsh even beat the likes of veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee to bag the honour.

Adarsh Gourav bags IMDb Breakout stars of Indian films and web series

Adarsh was delighted to win a trophy from the platform and flaunted it on his Instagram stories.

He had played the role of Balram Halvai aka Ashok Sharma, who starts as a driver at a rich household of the couple, played by Rajkummar and Priyanka, and the plot traced his journey towards becoming the owner of a car company.

Adarsh also worked in the seeries Hostel Daze and that also was mentioned in the video shared by IMDb.

Here are the other actors part of the list:

2: Ashlesha Thakur for The Family Man, Pagglait

3: Malavika Mohanan for Master

4: Manoj Bajpayee for Dial 100, Ray, The Family Man, Silence... Can You Hear IT?

5: Kritika Kamra for Tandav

6: Shahana Goswami for The Last Hour, Bombay Begums

7: Sunny Hinduja for The Family Man 2, Aspirants, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, Jamun

8: Vikrant Massey for Haseen Dilruba, 14 Phere, Swtichh

9: Ahsaas Channa for Kota Factory, The Interns., Clutch

10: Sai Tamhankar for Mimi, Navarasa, Samantar

Meanwhile, Top 10 Breakout stars of Indian films and web series last year were-

1: Sanjana Sanghi for Dil Bechara

2: Isha Talwar for Mirzapur

3: Harshita Kaur for Mirzapur, Happily Ever After

4: Swastika Mukherjee for Dil Bechara, Paatal Lok

5: Aahana Kumra for Betaal, Khuda Haafiz

6: Shreya Dhanwanthary for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

7: Tripti Dimri for Bulbbul

8: Jaideep Ahlawat for Paatal Lok

9: Nithya Menen for Breathe: Into the Shadows

10: Niharika Lyra Dutt for Paatal Lok