Actor Adarsh Gourav recently took to his social media to mark the first anniversary of his 'life-changing' film The White Tiger. The Ramin Bahrani directorial film also features Priyanka Chopra, who also served as a producer, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film, based on Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name, follows the story of Balram, played by Gourav, who wittily escapes poverty after being hired as a driver in a rich family of a village in India.

Adarsh Gourav marks one year of life-changing film The White Tiger

Taking to his Instagram on January 23, the 27-year-old actor shared multiple stills from the film which also featured his co-stars as well as a BTS picture featuring director Ramin Bahrani. He described the film as 'Life changing' in the caption and thanked the team for giving him the opportunity to play the character and quoted author Aravind Adiga. He wrote, ''1 year to the film that changed my life. Limitless gratitude to Ramin, @priyankachopra @rajkummar_rao @tessjosephcasting @netflix_in for believing in me.❤️ “The moment you recognise what is beautiful in this world, you stop being a slave”- Aravind Adiga''.

The film truly proved to be career-defining for the young actor, who already has critically acclaimed ventures like Mom and Hostel Daze to his credit, as he bagged a nomination in BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role as well as the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead, making him the first Indian to do so. In an interview with PTI, the young actor opened up about his BAFTA nomination by saying,

''It really depends on the director you are working with and in Ramin’s case, he did not want us to see the playback so everything that happened has been surprising and overwhelming for me. The BAFTA nomination is really overwhelming. It feels like I’m reading a chapter from a book".

He further talked about how he prepared for his role by saying, ''Once I got locked for the part, Ramin also told me, ‘of course, there is a book and all of that but I want you to find your own truth of the character. Do what it takes to arrive there’ and that’s when I decided to go to the village and work at a tea stall.''

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Instagram/@gouravadarsh