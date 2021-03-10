Adarsh Gourav Says 'This Is Unbelievable' As He Bags Leading Actor Nomination For BAFTA

Adarsh Gourav was completely surprised upon finding out that his performance in Netflix’s The White Tiger was nominated for a BAFTA. The actor stands tall in the nomination list for the best actor along with several notable stars including the late Chadwick Boseman. According to PTI, the actor was at his gym when he got the news and was completely taken by surprise.

Adarsh Gourav bags leading actor nomination at BAFTA

The actor has been a part of the industry for a while now and thus fans are extremely excited as their favourite actor got a BAFTA nomination. Alongside Adarsh Gourav, Riz Ahmed has also been nominated for Sound of Metal along with Mads Mikkelsen for Another Round, Anthony Hopkins for The Father and Tahar Rahim for the Mauritanian. Late Chadwick Boseman has also been nominated for his work in the film Ma Raney’s Black Bottom. The talented group of actors have been nominated and their fans have been rooting for their win at the BAFTAs this year.

Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for his work in The White Tiger, where he played the role of Balram. The actor played the role of the character with perfection and managed to engage the audience in his story. The White Tiger is based on a novel by the same name that follows the rise of a wealthy businessman who breaks the chain of poverty.

The gut-wrenching tale goes on to showcase a human's greed for survival. The opportunities and the turmoils that arrive in one's life also dictate the narrative of the story. Adarsh Gourav plays Balram who escapes his poverty to work as a driver for a wealthy family. However, a certain turn of events lead him to grow selfish and thus break out of poverty once and for all. The actor also revealed that while he is happy about the nomination, he has his eyes set for his auditions that are due this month, according to the same news portal.

(with inputs from PTI)