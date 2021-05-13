Addite, Mohit Malik Reveal Newborn's Name, Say 'You Give Us A Future To Look Forward To'

Actor Mohit Malik and his wife Addite Shirwaikar who were blessed with a baby boy last month took to Instagram and revealed the name of the newborn. Sharing an adorable picture of the couple holding their newborn, Mohit disclosed the name as Ekbir. While captioning the post, the actor thanked his stars and God for sending them this precious gift during the lockdown. He further credited the little with ‘strength, love, and positivity’ that he brought along with his birth. At last, the caption professed their love for the little one while thanking all their fans for their love.

Addite, Mohit Malik reveal the newborn's name

“My Brave One, You Have Come Into Our Lives during the toughest times the world has seen, giving us so much strength, love, and positivity! You give us a future to look forward to...We Love You Ekbir Malik!” wrote Mohit. Several fans of the couple sent them love and showed their appreciation towards the unique name. Ever since the birth of their newborn son, Mohit is frequently seen sharing beautiful pictures of the two while enjoying the parenting phase.

Earlier, he shared a picture of the newborn while holding him in his arms and wrote, “Can I hold this emotion forever, can I hold you forever my son? But I’m not holding you, my son, I’m holding love I’m holding bliss, I don’t want this to fade away, how can I become permanent in this temporary world (Maya) so to just hold you close? Never have I ever felt such immense unconditional love, I will never be able to teach you what you’ve taught me, I pray for you to pray for us pray for humanity. Only love can take us through." The couple had earlier announced the birth of their son with a beautiful post on Instagram. "Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing!," Addite wrote."Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He’s Here and He’s Truly Magic 🙏😍 From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik, Mohit & Addite," she further said.



