Adhuna Bhabani Issues Strong Reply To Trolls Amid Farhan Akhtar's Wedding; B-Town Reacts

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar were the newsmakers in recent days as they tied the knot after a four-year courtship. Amid the wedding and the pictures that have gove viral since the event, the former's ex-wife, hairstylist-entrepreneur Adhuna Bhabani seemed to be at the receiving end of trolls. She hit out at the troublemakers with a strong post on social media.

Numerous celebrities of the film industry also sent out their support to Adhuna in the comments section.

Farhan Akhtar's ex-wife Adhuna hits out at trolls amid the actor-filmmaker's wedding with Shibani Dandekar

Adhuna gave a 'heads up' to the 'trollers' by sharing an animated musical sticker of a man dancing. The artist, who owns a salon chain, warned the netizens that she was 'straight up blocking anyone' who did not have anything 'positive to contribute.'

In her caption, she used the hashtags 'live and let live' and 'good vibes only'.

Numerous celebrities were impressed by her powerful post. Actor Preity Zinta quipped that all positive vibes except 'COVID-19 positive' was welcome as she expressed her love to Adhuna.

Preity had worked on Dil Chahta Hai, which was both Farhan and Adhuna's Bollywood debut and it was on the sets of this film where the ex-couple had met. The Dil Se star then worked with Farhan in his second film Lakshya as well.

Actors Manisha Koirala, Achint Kaur and fashion designer-stylist Nandita Mahtani were some of the others who posted heart emojis to express love.

Farhan and Adhuna had tied the knot in 2000. They parted ways in 2016, and their divorce was reportedly finalised in 2017. The duo has two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

The girls were a part of Farhan and Shibani's wedding celebrations and were all smiles, dressed in lehengas, in the pictures shared by the groom.

The ex-couple shares a cordial relationship. Right from celebrating their daughter's birthday to Farhan visiting Adhuna's salon, the ex-couple often come together in the same frame. Even Adhuna and Shibani were seen together at an event in 2019.

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar tie the knot

The couple got married at a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station in Maharashtra. Among the celebrities present at the event were Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan, apart from the couple's family members - Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar and Anusha Dandekar.