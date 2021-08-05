Adhyayan Suman Announces Next Film 'Entrapped'; Calls It The 'most Tedious' One

Actor Adhyayan Suman who recently featured in the series Ashram is all set to star in another thriller film Entrapped. According to a press note, Entrapped is inspired by true events, and it also stars actor Sheetal Kale. Adhyayan who is also a singer took to Instagram and announced the good news with the poster of the film. Going by the intriguing poster, the forthcoming film is expected to be a suspense thriller and the actor is believed to play an important role.

Adhyayan Suman to feature in the film titled, Entrapped

"Entrapped has been physically, emotionally, and psychologically the most tedious film of my life. Everything about it is crazy and beyond. At that point was going through a lot in my personal life and this filming experience turned out to be cathartic. I am counting on entrapped as my come-back vehicle. You will see Adhyayan 2.0 watch out", he said. The film is written and directed by Sameer Joshi. Unveiling more details about Entrapped, Joshi said, "It is an attempt to tell a thrilling story in a confined space with elements of drama. It is just as much an emotional journey as much as it is an on the edge of the seat thriller. I am proud of my team and especially the actors who endured the grilling process in bringing my vision to the celluloid.".

Entrapped is produced by Giovanni Karl Vaz and Nisha Karla Vaz. Entrapped is a film inspired by true events starring Adhyayan and Sheetal Kale. The film’s shooting is completed and was wrapped in a schedule of 40 days. The actor on the work front has finished shooting for an ensemble cast of web series called Prayag Raaj, which was filming in Lucknow. He has also finished the post-production of Entrapped which is about a billionaire boy in an extramarital affair with his secretary, how they get trapped in a car and that becomes an adventure. Apart from these, he also has a film titled Ranchhod with Naseeruddin Shah which he will begin shooting this year. Other than this, he will start working on Aashram season 2 from September 13.

IMAGE: ADHYAYANSUMAN/Instagram

