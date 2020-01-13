Adhyayan Suman: Photos Of The Actor With Girlfriend Maera Mishra

Bollywood actor Adhyayan Suman is celebrating his 32nd birthday today, January 13. After tumultuous relationships, the actor has finally fallen in love again. Currently, the actor is dating Splitsvilla 11 contestant Maera Mishra. To celebrate his birthday, here are some pictures of Adhyayan with his girlfriend Maera. Take a look.

Photos of the actor with girlfriend Maera Mishra

Adhyayan, who was earlier dating Bollywood actor, Kangana Ranaut, found love in Maera. Their Instagram posts are a testimony of their love story. However, the actor has remained silent about the whole linkup, but Maera has often talked about her chemistry with him.

In the pictures, Adhyayan and Maera are looking stunning in traditional avatars. Adhyayan looked cool in navy blue kurta while Maera was looking pretty in green and cream coloured lehenga choli. Maera also shared her memory of meeting her love for the very first time with the post.

The couple's lovey-dovey pictures on the actress' Instagram proves that they are head over heels in love with each other. Maera posted an adorable photo with the Jashnn actor and captioned it, 'Drunk in Love'. Well, their chemistry surely looks bang on. Adhyayan Suman is the son of Shekhar Suman and Alka Suman. He has a brother named Aayush Suman.

