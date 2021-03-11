Adhyayan Suman Comments On His Breakup, Tweets "I Want To Learn From My Past Mistakes"

Adhyayan Suman has finally broken his silence on his break-up with Maera Mishra. The Bollywood actor took to Twitter and Instagram and spoke about the same. Adhyayan Suman was dating Maera Mishra for some time, and the two even featured in a music video together.

Adhyayan Suman opens up about his breakup with Maera Mishra

In a recent interview, Maera Mishra confirmed that she and Adhyayan Suman have parted ways. Now, Adhyayan Suman has spoken about his breakup with the TV actor.

In his statement, Adhyayan shared a picture of himself and wrote that his upbringing does not allow him to “wash dirty linen in public”. Adhyayan added that he has learnt from his past mistakes. Hence, he does not want to comment on the issue at this stage.

Furthermore, Suman wrote that he wants to focus on his work, and he is looking forward to releasing his brand-new track. Adhyayan Suman concluded his statement and requested people to “respect” his privacy. Take a look at Adhyayan Suman’s Twitter post below.

Adhyayan Suman features Maera Mishra in his music video

Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra were rumoured to be dating for more than two years. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Adhyayan Suman focused a lot on his singing career and even released a few music videos. His now ex-girlfriend Maera Mishra even featured in one of these videos.

The two featured in the song titled Befikriyaan. In one of his Instagram posts about this song, Adhyayan wrote that Befikriyaan is a “love story during lockdown”. Adhyayan Suman spoke about the same in an interview with DNA. In the interview, Suman said that the song is based on his and Maera Mishra’s love story during the lockdown.

He added that during the lockdown, Maera was in Bareilly while he was in Mumbai. Hence there was uncertainty looming around their relationship. Watch the Befikriyaan music video shared by Adhyayan Suman below.

Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra’s career

Adhyayan Suman began his acting career with the 2008 film, Haal-e-Dil he soon featured alongside Kangana Ranaut and Imraan Hashmi in the 2009 film, Raaz – The Mystery Continues. He was recently seen in the MX Player web series, Aashram alongside Bobby Deol. Talking about Maera Mishra, the TV actor gained wide recognition for her role in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Before this hit show, Maera has starred in daily soaps like Ashoka, Bahu Begum, Udaan, and Bhanwar.