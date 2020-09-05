Shekhar Suman's Son Adhyayan Suman Pays Musical Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput; Watch

Actor Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman on Saturday paid tributes to Sushant Singh Rajput through a cover song ‘Jab Tak 2.0’, a remake of the 2016 song fro the latter's hit movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Originally sung by Armaan Mallivk and Aman Mallik for the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold story, the song ‘Jab Tak’ was a massive hit after its release. Sushant Singh Rajput had garnered a lot of appreciation for his performance as MS Dhoni in the hit biopic.

The three-minute video released by Adhyayan Suman flashes some iconic moments from the actor’s life, where he can be seen playing the guitar, riding a rollercoaster, seeing through a telescope, making pranks, playing video games and spending time with his family and pet. One of the scenes also captured the moment when Sushant fulfilled his dream of flying an aeroplane.

As the video played flashbacks, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande’s audio played in the background, where she can be heard listing the child-like qualities of Sushant and stating that he cannot commit suicide. The video also played moments from the time when the two were dating.

The song ends with a quote by Shekhar Suman, which translates to: “There was a poor guy who could not tolerate nor could he speak. He was like a gust of wind, who came and left. He did not look back and left everyone in tears. No one leaves the way you did; and the ones who leave, never return.”

Dedicating the song to Sushant, Adhyayan wrote "The man with the indomitable spirit. The man who flew on the wings of courage and hope. An inspiration to a billion hearts... Sushant is now a metaphor for big dreams and aspirations. A name synonymous with love before and after. Long love Sushant" (sic).

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

