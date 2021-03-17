Adhyayan Suman Pens An Endearing Note For Fans As His New Song 'Peg Daariya' Releases

Actor and singer Adhyayan Suman's new song Peg Daariya was released on YouTube on Tuesday, March 16. Adhyayan took to his Instagram account the following day and shared his gratitude for fans in an elaborate note for the successful release of Peg Daariya. He wrote on Instagram, "Gratitude for all the love that has poured in since morning! I live for this! I have sleepless nights only so I can create content like peg daariya ! I thank everyone in my team for making this possible!" Take a look at the post here and what his fans and followers reacted to it.

Adhyayan Suman releases his new song Peg Daariya

Adhyayan Suman's song release comes post his breakup with Splitsvilla 11 fame Maera Mishra. The duo had parted ways on March 11, but Maera was recently featured briefly in his latest music video. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, he thanked his fans and also went on to describe the song adding, "The song talks about the importance of having your best friends around during ur lowest phase !!"

He further wrote, "I'm an independent artist who does not have the power of a label my only strength is my audience! Once again thank you! Can’t wait for the magic of #pegdaariya to spread around the country! Love and regards! @zeemusiccompany special thanks though to @mallaikaa07 for working day in and night out for this! Can’t be thankful enough for all the efforts u have put into this! (sic)". Take a look at the music video for Peg Daariya here.

A look at Adhyayan Suman's songs

Adhyayan Suman's recent song was Soniyo 2.0 where he featured alongside his then-girlfriend Maera Mishra. The duo also featured in other Adhyayan Suman's songs titled It's Good To See You Again and Befikriyaan. His first single was Saareyan Nu Chaddeya released in 2017.

With the release of Aaya Na Tu 2.0 in 2019, Adhyayan Suman had announced he was creating his own music channel AS Music which aims to assist talents across the globe in showcasing their talent and providing them with a platform that will guide them in producing their own music and making them reach out to the right target audience.

On the acting front, Adhyayan Suman was last seen in the MX Player crime drama series Aashram (2020) as Tinka Singh, which starred Bobby Deol in the lead.

