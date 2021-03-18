Adhyayan Suman Recalls Turning Into An Alcoholic After Breakup 8 Years Ago

Actor Adhyayan Suman recently recalled turning into an alcoholic and developing anxiety issues after his breakup that happened seven-to-eight years ago. The Aashram actor, who recently released the music video of his song Peg Daariya co-sung by Ruchika Chauhan, revealed the aftermath of his breakup in an interview with SpotBoyE. Adhyayan also went on to reveal dealing with anxiety to date as a result of his then break up and was recently in the news for his much-talked-about breakup with Maera Mishra.

When Adhyayan Suman's breakup turned him into an alcoholic

Almost a week ago, Adhyayan Suman announced parting ways with his former ladylove Maera Sharma on his Instagram handle. Yesterday, i.e. March 17, 2021, the music video of the Haal-E-Dil star's highly-anticipated single Peg Daariya was dropped on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel. In his promotional interview for Peg Daariya with SpotboyE, Adhyayan recollected the aftermath of his breakup eight years ago and revealed how his mental health was adversely affected by it.

In his conversation with the online portal, the beloved son of Shekhar Suman said that after the heartbreak, at one point he turned into an alcoholic because he felt there was a lot of pain in him and it was difficult to bear. However, he explained finding it all "filmy" now. He also feels that back then, he probably didn't gain much wisdom and had not seen life closely as he was only around 25-26 years old. Although the 33-year-old moved on from that phase, he revealed dealing with anxiety to date to the portal.

Furthermore, Adhyayan Suman shared how he was in love with someone whom he never wanted to leave but his girlfriend had left him. Talking about breakups, in general, the actor-singer shared a piece of advice for everyone and mentioned that it is nobody's fault if a relationship doesn't work out. Elaborating further on the same, he expressed learning for his personal experience that life is a gift and one should not give up on it for anyone. He concluded his statement by saying one can do a lot with their life if they channel their energies positively.

Watch the music video of Adhyayan Suman's 'Peg Daariya' on YouTube below:



