Adhyayan Suman Responds To His Own Death Hoax; Calls News Channel "Shameless"

Noted Bollywood paparazzi personality Viral Bhayani took to Instagram in order to share a video of Adhyayan Suman, who can be seen addressing the suicide rumours in connection to him that recently made headlines on a popular news channel. In the video that can be found below, one can see that Adhyayan Suman has expressed that he is still in a state of disbelief due to the recent set of reports, as are his friends from the industry or otherwise, who have been seemingly incessantly calling him ever since. The ending portions of the video saw the actor asserting that the portal who orchestrated Adhyayan Suman's Death Hoax should be ashamed of themselves. The latest addition to the list of Adhyayan Suman's videos can be found below as well as on Viral Bhayani's Instagram handle.

Adhyayan Suman's reaction to his death hoax news:

While responding to his own death hoax in the video above, Adhyayan Suman, while touching upon how things exactly unfolded, can be seen saying that, "I was in a meeting when people started calling me. People were nervous as I could not pick calls. Even when my mom called. She was obviously in shock and could not believe the reports.". While talking about how his very own mother responded to the news, he said, "My own mother could not believe that something like that is possible. I finally picked up her call and all was well after that. In fact, I'm in shock myself. Why would anyone write something like that about someone?". The final parts of the video see the actor-turned-businessman signing off after saying that, "I am happy in my life and am working hard. I do not need to commit suicide. I do not want anyone to die by suicide. How can you cook up such things about someone? It is shameful!),"

About Adhyayan Suman's Death Hoax:

Just a short while ago, a news report broke the story that Adhyayan Suman, the single child of actor, singer and producer Shekhar Suman, committed suicide during his stay in Delhi. In response, Shekhar Suman himself took to Twitter in order to refute all such news pieces and simultaneously slam the news portal that claimed the same. Those tweets can be found below.

Shekhar Suman's response to Adhyayan Suman's Death Hoax:

Yesterday @ZeeNews acted unpardonably irresponsible and sent out a piece of news that devastated me,my wife and my family members .My wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide.Adhyayan was in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/1OwLgseir7 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 21, 2021

While I'm taking legal action against them and suing them for such a reprehensible act.The media ought to be more responsible and not jeopardize ppl's lives and destroy them for their own vested interest.i request ev one to tweet and ban @ZeeNews — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 21, 2021

We are aghast and still not come out of the shock.I request ev one to tweet against such an unpardonable behavior of @ZeeNews and ban the channel lest it happens to anyone https://t.co/tf2uzjnsLz going ahead and taking a suitable legal action them. pic.twitter.com/vqpZAkI0H7 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 21, 2021

