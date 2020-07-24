Shekhar Suman To Arnab: Adhyayan Was Another Sushant In The Making, Had Suicidal Thoughts

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the 9 PM debate, actor Shekhar Suman, one of the first celebrities to raise his voice in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, confessed that he is worried for his Adhyayan if he takes names. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in his Bandra apartment.

"There is a mob, pack of wolves who won't stop at anything. They are dangerous. I am familiar with the names. I would love to name people. I am not scared for myself, I am scared for my son. When he started off on a very promising note, he was thrown to the bin and today, a, I don't have the proof, and secondly, if I give names, then I can assure you, you don't want another case of 'unsolved murder' where he was threatened and hanged himself to death under mysterious circumstances. I don't want that. You don't want that. I have lost one son, I don't want to lose another."

Talking about an episode from Koffee with Karan where the host mocks Adhyayan, Shekhar Suman said, "He has been through h**. It is horrifying. He was another Sushant in the making. He had suicidal thoughts. He was pushed to the dark alleys where he wanted to end his life. This is what they do talent. Your own talent becomes your nemesis. It is horrifying."

Meanwhile, Suman also alleged that Sushant's death wasn't by suicide by it was an 'act of pre-meditated cold-blooded murder". Suman said, "All the evidences - CCTV, the marks around the neck, the missing key, changing versions of servants, so many suspicious events around it. It cannot possibly be suicide." Questioning the investigation by Mumbai Police, Shekhar Suman said, "Why is the police procrastinating? I haven't seen a suicide case going on for 40 days... What is going on? Why is it lingering? Why are they being so cagey? Who is setting all these narratives? Very sharp minds working behind these? There is a vicious attempt to divert our minds."

