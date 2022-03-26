Adil Hussain Responds To Trolls For Tweet On 'The Kashmir Files'; Says 'it Was Ill-timed'

Adil Hussain, best known for his National award-winning movies namely Hotel Salvation and Maj Rati Keteki, recently opened up about the reason behind his misjudged tweet on the recently released film, The Kashmir Files. The actor confessed how he soon realized where he went wrong while adding that the response to his tweet did not come out to him as a shock.

Adil Hussain has been a part of numerous films including English, Hindi, French, Marathi, Assamese, and other regional works including Arunoday-Sunrise, Force 2, Hotel Salvation, Naval Enna Jewel, Rajma Chawal, Delhi Crime, Good Newwz, Kabir Singh, Bheeshma Parvam and many more.

Adil Hussian opens up about his controversial tweet

According to Hindustan Times, Adil Hussian talked about his tweet that made people feel he was taking a dig at The Kashmir Files director, Vivek Agnihotri.

The tweet read, "Truth must be spoken!No doubt about it. But must be spoken Tenderly. Else purpose of speaking the truth loses its beauty. And the impact is reactive.Not responsive. We, for sure, don’t want to fuel a reactive society but nourish a responve-sible one. Art Should not be reactive."

Speaking about the same, he mentioned that it was the most ill-timed tweet and added that he hasn't been more ill-timed in his entire life. Stating further about the tweet, he mentioned that he was having an intellectual discussion with someone about what art is to him and that led to the post.

However, he revealed that everyone assumed it was about the film but he hasn't even watched the movie yet. He then stated how people believe what they want to believe and added that it was not directed at the movie. "One should understand the intention behind the post," he added.

Furthermore, he even revealed what took him so long to react to the trolls and stated that he was preoccupied with shoots. He added that he wanted to respond to the same and not react because responding doesn’t come from the vessel being contracted, but a larger space.

While signing off, he stated why it took him time to clarify his stance. He said, "Whenever we are angry, irritated or annoyed, we become less of being. When we are larger, we are calm. That’s the space from where responding to something comes from. That’s why I took time to clarify my stance. More than anything, I was flummoxed by it all."

Image: Instagram/@_adilhussain/@anupampkher