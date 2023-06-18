Adipurush Advance Bookings Opening Weekend: Prabhas Starrer Sells Over 5 Lakh Tickets

Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and others in prominent roles was released on June 16. The movie had an opening day collection of ₹140 crore worldwide. The weekend collection of Adipurush also looks safe with the advanced bookings, but it can see a drop on weekdays owing to the reviews and controversies surrounding the film.

3 things you need to know

The mythological film starring Prabhas has a promising weekend ahead due to advance bookings.

Adipurush was reportedly made on a budget of ₹500 cr.

The film broke box office records of other films including Pathaan and Brahmastra.

Advance bookings of Adipurush look promising

The advance bookings of Adipurush indicated that the Prabhas starrer will break several records at the box office amid the buzz it generated. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film (only in PVR and INOX) sold 5,47,240 total through advance bookings in the first weekend in both Hindi and Telugu languages, giving it a good headstart. As of tomorrow (Sunday), the film will see a drop as only 1,02,547 tickets were sold through advance bookings in the Hindi language and 29,565 tickets in the Telugu language.

(Trade analyst shares advance booking numbers of Adipurush. | Image: @taran_adarsh/Twitter)

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala reported to Republic Digital's Alokananda that the movie will have a good box-office collection worldwide on weekends. However, the film may see a drop during the weekdays owing to the mixed reviews. Movies like Baahubali and KGF did well at the box office during weekdays, and Adipurush will have a lot to live up to.

Adipurush breaking records on opening day

As expected, Adipurush made a good impact in terms of box office numbers. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala reported to Republic Digital's Mugdha Kapoor that the film's gross collection in India on its opening day was Rs. 110 crore. Meanwhile, the overseas gross collection stood at ₹30 cr.

