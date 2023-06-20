Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas' Film Witnesses Steep Decline Amid Backlash

Prabhas starrer Adipurush released in theatres on June 16. After registering a record breaking opening weekend at the theatres, the film's collections witnessed a fall on the first Monday. Good news for the makers is that as per early estimates, it has crossed Rs 400 crore mark at the box office in four days.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush is headlined by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

The movie witnessed a steep downfall in collections on its first Monday.

It received mixed reactions from critics and fans. Some of its dialogues were altered after backlash.

Adipurush box office collections witness steep decline

Adipurush had a strong momentum in its favour ahead of Friday release given the hype. The film minted Rs 340 crore gross in its first weekend. The break-up of collections in the three days was: Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 140 crore, Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 100 crore and Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 100 crore. However, on the first Monday, the collections witnessed a steep decline.

According to Film Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel, Adipurush saw a colossal 75% drpp on Monday. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, "#Adipurush registers Colossal 75% Drop on Monday as estimate suggests Day-4 Hindi Biz in the range of ₹ 8-10 cr nett."

(A screengrab of Sumit Kadel's tweet | Image: Sumit Kadel/Twitter)

This could be attributed to Monday being a working day and the negative word-of-mouth against the Prabhas starrer. Adipurush has also been shrouded in controversry over some dialogues, which makers assured will be altered.

(Ram Charan as Raghava (L) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh in Adipurush)

Adipurush receives criticism for dialogues

The drop in numbers came after Adipurush being embroiled in controversy for its dialogues. The film faced criticism for some of its dialogues, especially those of Lord Hanuman's. In reaction to criticism on social media, the makers declared that they would change the dialogues and issue new prints. This decision came just two days after its release. In some parts of the country, protests are being carried out against the film and its dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir is also facing heavy criticism.

In the film, Prabhas portrays Raghava (Ram), Kriti Saon plays Janaki (Sita), Saif Ali Khan is Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh is Shesh (Lakshman) and Devdatta Nage is Bajrang (Hanuman). Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Retrophiles, and UV Creations.