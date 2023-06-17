Adipurush Director Om Raut Reacts To Audiences Chanting Jai Shri Ram In Theatres

Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush opened in theaters on June 16 globally. Videos of fans chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' went viral shortly thereafter. The filmmaker in an exclusive conversation with Republic's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami discussed the reception of his mythological period drama. He was accompanied by the film's dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir.

3 things you need to know

Om Raut's Adipurush is the 21st century re-telling of Hindu epic The Ramayana.

The film had its theatrical release on June 16.

Team Adipurush, represented by director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir, joined Arnab Goswami on the debate to discuss the film's release and polarising reception.

Om Raut expresses pride on invoking audience's emotions

Director Om Raut expressed pride in the audience reception that Adipurush has been receiving. He pointed out how hearing people chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in the theatres as they watched the film, was making him particularly happy. Raut said, "The way people are chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in the cinema halls, it has never happened before. There's so many of them that are chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', there is this type of jai-jaikar that is happening, it really makes me feel very happy as a filmmaker, and very proudly saying as a Hindu filmmaker, as an Indian filmmaker, to kind of hear the chant of 'Jai Shree Ram' in the theatres."

(Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush | Image: T-Series/YouTube)

Om Raut also went on to explain how Adipurush is essentially a film for everyone, and not just Hindus. He also opined how the epic of The Ramayana is too vast for anybody to fully understand. The director further clarified that the film portrays his own understanding of the epic. He said, "This film is for everyone. If I were to say I understand Ramayan, I'd be wrong. It's too vast for anyone to understand fully. What little bit I've understood, I've tried to put on film".

Adipurush is a 21st century re-telling of Ramayana

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut stars pan-India star Prabhas in the role of Raghava with Kriti Sanon playing the role of Janaki. Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh, while Devdatta Nage plays the role of Lord Hauman. Sunny Singh plays Shesh with Sonal Chauhan and Vatsal Sheth in supporting roles. Adipurush is currently running in theatres worldwide.